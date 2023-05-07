Talks with Manipur's tribal groups only after normalcy returns: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday urged the communities from Manipur to maintain peace, and said that conversations of the government with tribal groups can take place only after the situation eases.

He also said that students appearing for NEET from the state will be given an opportunity to appear for the exams at a later date.

Dismissing allegations that Manipur CM Biren Singh’s drive against poppy cultivation in Kuki-majority areas was a trigger, Singh said that normalcy has to first come to the state.

Speaking to DH, Singh said that all communities should join hands to bring peace first. “We need normalcy first, and then we can discuss on the table, democratically, and all problems may be solved,” the minister said.

He said that, as a succour to the students from the state appearing for NEET exam from Manipur, exams have been postponed for them and they can sit for the entrance at a late date.

“Exams which are scheduled to be held in Imphal and Chandel will be postponed. We have asked the NTA, and an order is issued. Candidates have been given information via autocall. Once situation improves, it will be held for the students of the state,” he said.

Singh said that the BJP government was committed to the development of all communities.

“There should not be violence and mistrust among the community,” he said.