Tarun Gogoi discharged from hospital after two months

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Oct 26 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 21:31 ist
Former Assam Chief Minister and 86-year-old veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi was discharged from hospital after two months.

Gogoi was first admitted in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 25 after testing Covid-19 positive. He, however, had to be hospitalised again on September 24 after his oxygen level saturated. Doctors said Gogoi's oxygen level decreased due to post-Covid complications.

"Gogoi is not 100% fit but he is having no health-related serious issue as of now. We hope he will be completely fine soon," a Congress leader said.

Confirming about Gogoi's discharge from the hospital, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his further treatment would continue in his official residence under the supervision of the doctors from medical colleges.

Grand alliance

Congress leaders said they were waiting for Gogoi's recovery to take forward the process to stitch a "grand alliance" of the Opposition parties of Congress, Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front, Left parties and others to "unitedly fight" against BJP in next year's Assembly elections. Ajmal recently said the process remained on hold due to Gogoi's illness.

