Tarun Gogoi united diverse and complex Assam in exemplary way, was my guru: Rahul Gandhi

Paying tributes to the veteran Congressman and Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he united diverse and difficult Assam in exemplary way and was a teacher, a 'guru' for him.

"Assam is a complicated and difficult state with so many languages and diverse views. But the way Gogoi united them is exemplary. I learnt a lot from him. Whenever i used to come to Assam, in minutes he explained to me what Assam is, what people of Assam are. Gaurav (Gogoi) is his son but he treated me that way," Rahul said after paying his tribute to Gogoi's mortal remains at Sankardeb Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi sets on his final journey, sea of people pay tributes

Rahul reached Guwahati on Wednesday morning and went straight to Kalakshetra and later to Gogoi's residence to meet his wife and family.

Gogoi, 86, who served as CM for the three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016 passed away on Monday evening due to post-Covid-19 related complications. Gogoi tested positive for the fatal virus on August 25 and was discharged from the hospital after two months. But was again hospitalised due to post-Covid-19 related complications. He was elected to the Lok Sabha six times and also served as union minister of state for food processing under PV Narasimha Rao.

Gogoi's last rites will be performed in Guwahati on Thursday. Thousands lined up at Kalakshetra on Wednesday too to pay their last tributes to Gogoi.

Rahul also mourned the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel. "Ahmedji was another pillar for Congress. This is a tragic day for us as we lost him today," he said. Ahmed Patel died on Wednesday.