Tarun Gogoi's funeral procession begins in Guwahati

The funeral procession of former Assam CM began in Guwahati on Thursday morning. His last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium.

Gogoi's mortal remains were taken to his official residence from Sankardeb Kalakshetra, a cultural centre where his body was kept since Tuesday.

Read | RIP Tarun Gogoi: 'A different politician' who brought peace to Assam

After performing the rituals at his residence, Gogoi's remains will be first taken to a church at Six Mile in Guwahati, to a Naamghar at Zoo Road, to Burha Jame Masjid at Ambari and then to Sukreswar temple at Panbazar and then to Ugratara temple near Latasil before cremation.

"His family members told us that Gogoi had made the last wish that his last journey should send a message of secularity and so it will be done as per his wish. During his decades-old political career and social life, Gogoi has shown his secular behaviour and he wanted us to do the same even after his death," president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Ripun Bora said.

Read | Tarun Gogoi's last wish: A 'secular' last journey

Gogoi, 86, who served as CM for the three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016 passed away on Monday evening after post-Covid-19-related complications.

Gogoi tested positive for Covid-19 positive on August 25 and was discharged from the hospital after two months. However, he was readmitted due to post-Covid complications.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha six times and also served as union minister of state for food processing under PV Narasimha Rao.