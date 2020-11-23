Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates, in 'very critical stage', say doctors

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on Monday morning and is in a very critical condition, doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told reporters.

Gogoi, 87-year-old congressman, who is admitted to the hospital due to post-Covid-19 complications became unconscious on Saturday. He is in mechanical ventilation since then.

"Dialysis was done for six hours last night. Doctors took stock of his health parameters today. But now we can only say that his condition is very very critical. Our team of doctors are constantly monitoring his status and let us hope for something good," GMCH superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited GMCH told reporters at 11.30 am that Gogoi was put into complete life support as most of his organs stopped functioning on Monday morning. "Only his heart is functioning a little as a pacemaker was installed a few years ago. So at this moment, we all are only praying to the God," he said.

Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term till 2016 was tested Covid-19 positive on August 25 and was discharged from the GMCH two months later. But he had to be hospitalised again due to serious post-Covid complications. But his condition turned critical on Saturday. The GMCH doctors are in touch with experts of AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment of Gogoi, Sarma said.

Gogoi's son and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi and other family members are in the GMCH.

Meanwhile, prayers continued in different parts of Assam for Gogoi's recovery.