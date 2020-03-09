Teacher held for repeatedly raping minor students in school

A 31-year-old teacher of a government-run school was arrested for allegedly raping two minor students repeatedly in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

The teacher of an upper primary school at Karada under Panikoili police station was arrested on Sunday on the basis of complaints filed by the parents of the victims.

Ajaya Kumar Jena, Inspector In-charge of Panikoili police station, said the part-time instructor was accused of repeatedly raping two class 6 students in the school premises after classes were over on the pretext of teaching them privately.

The man had forced the two girls to enter into a physical relationship with him threatening them with dire consequences, Jena said.

The matter came to the fore on Friday after one of the girls told her mother that she will not go to school anymore. When asked about the reason, she narrated the incident.

After the school authorities allegedly did not respond to the plea of the girl's father, he lodged a complaint against the teacher with police on Saturday night.

Soon after, another man reached the police station and complained that his daughter too was sexually abused by the same teacher.

When contacted, Jajpur District Education Officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said an inquiry will be launched into the incident and allegations against the part-time instructor.