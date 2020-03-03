Teacher who died 2 years ago suspended now for unchecked answer sheets in Bihar: Report

The Bihar Education Department recently released a list of teachers who were suspended for not checking answer sheets of the recently concuded intermediate exams in the state.

While the list was seen as a punitive measure, something was amiss. The list had named a certain Ranjeet Kumar Yadav as one of the teachers who was suspended. The issue here was that Yadav, who was supposed to check answer sheets at a centre in Begusarai, has been dead for two years, according to ANI.

Amit Kumar, Assistant Director at the Bihar Education Department, took stock of the incident and said that action would be taken after an appropriate probe.

Around 4.5 lakh contractual teachers at government schools in Bihar observed a strike in the state last month with an eight-point charter of demands, which included 'equal pay for equal work' as the primary issue.