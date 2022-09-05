Teachers’ Day celebrations in West Bengal were all about parties

On September 5, the day India celebrates Teachers’ Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee honoured eminent educators of the state. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, had their own differing schedules of celebrations.

On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Leader of the Indian National Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, ‘appealed’ to the chief minister that her government looked into the demands of School Service Commission job aspirants—who were on sit-in protest for more than 550 days.

Meanwhile, under court directives, investigations were underway regarding the recruitment irregularities in state-aided schools. In West Bengal politics, the issue was even more burning, not only because deserving candidates were allegedly deprived of jobs, but also because Trinamool Congress’s senior leader Partha Chatterjee—albeit now suspended and stripped from his ministerial post—was in judicial custody.

Read | 46 school teachers get national award for innovations

At the function to honour teachers, Banerjee said that while she was in favour of offering jobs, litigations filed in courts were limiting the effort.

She also highlighted the recruitments made by the school education department, and the ones that were awaited. She also requested teachers and the education minister that classes should be introduced on “moral character building" for whichever syllabus was being taught.

Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to the chief minister: “You are well aware of the fact that the sit-in protest by school service commission (SSC) job aspirants in Kolkata demanding transparent recruitment based on the merit list crossed more than 550 days… The highly qualified aspirants are protesting on the road for getting the recognition of their merit and academic status in (the) form of jobs.”

The recruitment discrepancies in schools came to light after petitions were filed in Calcutta High Court. In 2016, the recruitment process commenced. It was alleged that many of the examinees with lesser marks were preferred over the ones who scored higher.