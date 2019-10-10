Teacher's murder in Murshidabad takes a political turn

The murder of a school teacher and his family in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district took a political turn on Thursday, with the RSS claiming that the teacher was their supporter. BJP also blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the murder.

The teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal, along with his wife Beauty and eight-year-old son Angan were found dead with their throats slit at their residence at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday.

According to the BJP and RSS leadership that while Pal was not an active member, he used to participate in RSS’ weekly ‘milan’ programme.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra stated in tweet that even though Pal and his family were “brutally slaughtered”, the 59 intellectuals who wrote to Narendra Modi about incidents of lynching in the country, did not bother to write to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the same tweet, Patra also shared a video where blood stains could be seen on the floor of Pal’s residence.

However, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee termed the incident a "family matter" Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad, Mukesh Kumar, said that there is no "political connection" to the incident.

According to sources in the district police, three persons have been detained in the case so far.

“Prima facie, it seems that Pal and his family members were murdered by miscreants on Monday. The bodies were discovered by his neighbors on the following day,” a senior district police official said.

Meanwhile West Bengal Governor condemned the murders in a statement and said that it was reflective of intolerance and worrisome law and order situation in the state.