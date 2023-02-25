Step-motherly treatment towards Bihar: Tejashwi

Tejashwi accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Bihar

On the other hand, a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Feb 25 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 14:57 ist
Mahagathbandhan's rally will start shortly in Rangbhumi ground in Purnia where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, various leaders Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Akhilesh Singh will address people of Seemanchal and Bihar. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of rallies of the Mahagathbandhan and the BJP in Bihar on Saturday, deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP-led Centre of step-motherly treatment towards the state.

"Amit Shah is coming to Bihar. So he should reveal to the people why the Central government cheated Bihar in the Union Budget. If the Central government has announced a lot of things for the state in the budget, then Shah should reveal it," Tejashwi said.

"People across the country have made their mind to remove the BJP led government from the Centre," Tejashwi said.

Mahagathbandhan's rally will start shortly in Rangbhumi ground in Purnia where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, various leaders Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Akhilesh Singh will address people of Seemanchal and Bihar.

On the other hand, a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, this will be Shah's third visit to the state.

He had earlier addressed the Jan Bhawna Rally in Purnia on September 23 last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
India News
Nitish Kumar
BJP

What's Brewing

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

 