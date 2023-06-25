Tezpur University in Assam plans to start a department of defence studies 

After its Chinese language course for the Indian army personnel and officers deployed in the Indo-China border, Tezpur University, a central varsity situated in North Assam, is planning to start a department of defence studies to help the defence forces.

The Academic Council and Board of Management, the highest executive body of the University has approved the decision following which Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recently and apprised him about the initiative.

The vice chancellor, during his meeting with the Defence Minister, highlighted the importance of having a defence studies department at Tezpur University as Tezpur is geopolitically located closer to India's border with China in Arunachal Pradesh and it has the presence of Indian Army’s 4 Corps and a Defence Research Laboratory, said a statement issued by the university on Sunday.

The Defence Minister appreciated the initiative of the University and assured all support from his Ministry, it further said.

The department of defence studies will offer programmes designed to provide a holistic understanding of defence policy, strategic studies, military history, conflict resolution, intelligence analysis, and related subjects. It shall collaborate with experts, defense establishments, and policymakers to create a vibrant academic ecosystem in the field of defence studies, it said.

Tezpur University recently started a Chinese language course for the Indian Army personnel, to help them deal with their Chinese counterparts in a more professional way. The varsity signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Army.