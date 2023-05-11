'The Kerala Story' not against any community, banning it won't serve any purpose: Himanta

Banning The Kerala Story is not the right decision as the film is not against any community and is only against terrorism.

"Banning this film will not serve any purpose. Because the film is not against any community, this film is against terrorism...and a conspiracy even against the innocent girls of the Muslim community. So whoever has banned its screening is a wrong decision. Because they are under the impression that this film is against the Muslim community. This film is only against ISIS, so they must see the film before taking a decision. The film only exposes the brutal design of the terrorist organisations which are there in our country in the name of religion," Sarma told reporters after watching the movie with his cabinet colleagues and a few other BJP workers in Guwahati.

Sarma made the statement when asked by reporters about the ban on screening of the movie by the Mamta Banerjee-led Bengal government recently.

Stating that all in Assam should watch the movie with their daughters as the film portrays a real story of how the terrorists are trying to lure young girls into terrorism. "This film will help in saving our girls from falling into the traps of terrorism and conversion, which is not morally correct in my view."

"The film highlights how our simple girls are lured into their fold and used as human bombs and takes them into unabated use of drugs. They turn the simple girls into terrorists and destroy their lives," Sarma said.

The film The Kerala Story is being screened in several multiplexes in Assam. The movie stirred a controversy after the Bengal government banned its screening saying the film tries to wrongly project the Muslim girls in Kerala as terrorists. Screening of the film in some multiplexes was also stopped in non-BJP-ruled Tamil Nadu.