The paradox: Why do comments ‘hurt’ in liberal Bengal?

Over the past 20 years, political struggles have had their share of violent incidents in Bengal

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 09 2022, 04:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 04:07 ist

The BJP and the Trinamool have been in a tussle this week in West Bengal, with the point of contention being comments of the two popular politicians in the region. 

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali, and BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh’s comments on Mamata Banerjee – have turned into a political confrontation.

Over the past 20 years, political struggles have had their share of violent incidents in Bengal. Walks and peaceful rallies by the city’s ‘civil society’ – gentry, activists, and students, have also remained afloat when it comes to expressing sentiments publicly. 

Also Read: Trinamool wants governor’s action against BJP leader for ‘misogynistic’ remark on Mamata

Irresponsible, insensitive, deliberate, or as free expression but sensitively critical – comments, however, have drawn the ire in the region. Mobs, and at times alleged ‘orchestrated’ protests have turned violent, the culprit being some offensive remark.

Way back in September 2007, a radio jockey’s derogatory remarks made about Prashant Tamang, the winner of a singing show on a television channel, triggered protests that concluded violently, and left Darjeeling hills and immediate regions tense. 

In the same year, in November, parts of eastern and central Kolkata witnessed violent protests by mobs, leaving several people – mostly police personnel – injured.

One major issue (besides violence by the CPM cadres in Nandigram, in south Bengal) was the demand to oust Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin from India. She was accused of hurting Muslim sentiments repeatedly.

Also Read: FIR against Mohua Moitra for remarks on Goddess Kali, TMC MP says 'Bring it on BJP'

In June this year, remarks by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma triggered violent protests.

While West Bengal is known for its liberal values and liberal thinking, the incidents observed on the ground seem to offer a paradox. Udayan Bandyopadhyay, political analyst, feels that violent protests are engineered by people who have self-interest involved, and common people - who are mostly peaceful - are used.

