Third madrasa demolished in Assam under drive against 'jihadi activities'

The administration in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Wednesday demolished a private madrasa - the third such structure to be razed this month - as part of the BJP-led government's drive against "jihadi activities" in the state.

Officials said that the madrasa, Markazul Maarif Quariyana Madrassa, situated at Kabaitari Part IV village under Jogighopa police station was demolished with the use of excavators after the administration found that it was structurally unsafe. The demolition was carried out hours after police carried out a search in the madrasa along with a person, who was arrested on charges of being part of the "jihadi network" in Assam.

This was the third private madrasa demolished this month since police in Assam stepped up operation against alleged modules of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror group having links with al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). A private madrasa in Barpeta district was demolished on Monday while another such structure was pulled down on August 4 in Morigaon.

Police have so far arrested at least 37 persons including a Bangladesh national for allegedly running modules of the ABT. The arrests have been made in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Morigaon districts having sizeable Muslim population.

Police in March had arrested Saiful Islam alias Mohammad Suman, a Bangladeshi national, who was allegedly part of a terror network and was indoctrinating Muslim youths across Assam to carry forward "jihad." Police said five more Bangladeshi nationals were absconding.

The NIA, which had taken over a case in March had earlier said Islam was trying to set up a base of AQIS in Eastern India.