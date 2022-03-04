Thirty countries attend interactive meeting before Bengal Global Business Summit

Thirty countries attended a special meeting organised by the West Bengal government on Thursday, before the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) takes place in April this year.

The interactive meeting - a precursor to BGBS, was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals, honorary consuls and bilateral chambers, an official note stated.

A presentation on the structure of the summit, and offerings for partner countries was made. Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to chief minister and finance department, delivered the keynote address virtually. West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi who addressed the meeting, and Rajiva Sinha, chairman, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, were a part of the meeting that was held at Nabanna Sabhaghar (auditorium at the state secretariat).

The participants included ambassadors and high commissioners of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia. The representatives joined the session virtually.

According to available information, senior embassy officials from Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, France, Republic of Korea were also part of the virtual interaction.

Ambassador of Argentine Republic to India, consul generals from USA, UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand in West Bengal and honorary consuls from several countries attended the meeting, according to the official note. “Ambassadors who joined the meeting showed keen interest to attend BGBS 2022 and also indicated to join as partner countries for BGBS 2022,” it added.

The West Bengal government has been attempting to draw investors to the state. Industry and jobs are now the government's priorities, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already stated. The BGBS, scheduled to take place on 20-21 August, has infrastructure, agri & allied activities, industries (including MSME), services including health and education, tourism, exports, IT & ITeS, and mining as its focus sectors.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: