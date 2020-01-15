'Those criticizing have opened fire on protesters'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is facing flak from various quarters, even his own
Ghosh said he is not at all bothered about the criticism as whatever he has said is
"I stick to my comments. I am not bothered about the criticism. Whatever I have said is in
Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark at a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking criticism from political rivals as well as his own
Asked whether he is ready to work as the state party president for the second term, he said he has filed the nomination and will do whatever his party asks him to do.
Ghosh was appointed as state president in December 2015.