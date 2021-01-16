Those having problems should discuss with party instead of looking for options: TMC MP Satabdi Roy

A day after expressing discontent with her party and fueling speculation that she might join the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy said that if party workers have grievances, they should raise it within the party instead of looking for other options. She also said that it would be “unethical” to look for other options.

The three-time MP from Birbhum urged TMC workers in a Facebook post not to give any advantage to the rivals ahead of the Assembly elections even if they had grievances .

“I am urging all members of the TMC family that even if you have any grievances, don’t give any advantage to our opponents ahead of the Assembly elections. Let’s fight together in the interest of Bengal,” stated Roy.

Also read: TMC MP indicates discontent against party, makes an u-turn on the same day

She also said that TMC leaders or workers like her might have grievances but those can be resolved through discussion within the party.

“We will discuss these after wining the elections. Now it’s time to fight hand in hand to bring the third TMC Government in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” said Roy.

The actor-turned-politician also said that she joined the TMC, during the land agitation at Singur, out of her love and respect for Mamata.

“The party was then not in power. It was a crucial juncture in Bengal politics. Now when we are at another crucial juncture in Bengal politics, I will not back down from fighting for my party,” said Roy.

“TMC will win one again and I will keep performing my duties as a soldier of the party,?” she added.

Roy heaped praise of TMC’s youth wing president and the Chief Minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She said that Abhishek patiently listened to her grievances and resolved all issues.

It was after meeting Abhishek, Roy made an u-turn on Friday saying she was convinced that her grievances would be resolved. She had earlier alleged that she was not being informed of party programs in her constituency and was unable to reach out to the people in the way she wanted.