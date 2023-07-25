Mizoram CM joins stir in state over Manipur violence

Thousands in Mizoram demand restoration of peace and end to attacks on Kukis in Manipur

Mizoram CM also took part in the rally

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jul 25 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 22:24 ist
Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy CM Tawnluia, ministers, and MLAs of the state cutting across party lines took part in the massive protest rally in Aizawl. Credit: PTI Photo

Thousands gathered in Aizawl and some other places in the rest of Mizoram on Tuesday for a rally organised to protest against the attacks on Kuki-Zomi communities in neighbouring Manipur and alleged violation of human rights. 

The rally was organised by the influential NGO Coordination Committee, Mizoram and supported by several other local organisations. Security arrangements were tightened fearing tension during the rally. Some Meiteis living in Mizoram fled to Manipur and Assam since Saturday fearing tension in view of a warning by former insurgents in Mizoram. 

Mizoram CM also took part in the rally at Aizawl to show solidarity with the Kuki-Zomi communities facing violence in Manipur. 

Also read | Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur: HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

The protesters took part in the rally with placards in their hands that read, "Stop violence in Manipur," "Women Bodies are not Battlefields," "separation only solution" and many more. 

The protesters demanded steps to end violence against Kuki-Zomi communities in Manipur, burning and destruction of churches and houses and harassment of women in the name of ethnic conflict. 

More than 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. A video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4, that went viral on July 20, triggered outrage across the country. Kuki groups claim that most of those killed belonged to Kuki-Zomi communities.

More than 12,000 displaced Kuki-Zomi people have taken shelter in Mizoram. The state government and the local NGOs and church bodies have provided them shelter, food and other support as the Kukis share ethnic bonds with the Mizos.

Mizoram
Manipur
India News

