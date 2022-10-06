Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: One held from Bihar

Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: One held from Bihar

A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back to Mumbai

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 06 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 12:57 ist
Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday.

A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai police
Bihar
Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 