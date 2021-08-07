3 arrested on charge of attempting to murder Tripura CM

Three arrested on charge of attempting to murder Tripura CM Biplab Deb

The chief minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not, police said

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Aug 07 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 11:33 ist
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Credit: PTI File Photo

Three men were arrested on the charge of attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, police said on Saturday.

The three men drove a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane on Thursday, they said.

Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisk past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries, they added.

The chief minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not, police said.

The three men were arrested late on Thursday from Kerchowmuhani and the vehicle seized, they said.

They were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and remanded to 14 days in jail.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive of the three men, all in their mid-20s, were yet to be ascertained.

"We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the chief minister," Sutradhar told PTI

