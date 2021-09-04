Three BJP MLAs join TMC in six days

Within six days, three BJP MLAs from West Bengal have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with the latest being Soumen Roy from Kaliaganj constituency in North Dinajpur district.

Roy, who joined the TMC in presence of the party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee, had left the TMC two years ago and joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said that he was uncomfortable in the BJP and wanted to be a part of the development drive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Although I left the TMC two years ago, my heart remained with the party. It was a mistake to join the BJP. I was confused. I don’t subscribe to their ideology,” said Roy.

Chatterjee said “BJP MLA Soumen Roy has returned to our party as he wants to be part of the development drive in the state, especially in North Bengal.”

Earlier this week BJP MLAs Tanmay Ghosh from Bishnupur Assembly seat and Biswajit Das from Bagda Assembly seat. BJP MLA from Krishnanagar North Mukul Roy joined the TMC. BJP MLAs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLAs to continue as MPs. With this the number of BJP MLAs in West Bengal has come down from 77 to 71.