Three ‘BJP workers’ arrested for raising ‘goli maro’ slogan

Three alleged BJP workers were arrested late on Sunday night for raising the controversial “goli maro” slogan while they were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata.

“ Last night (Sunday) three persons were arrested for raising the ‘goli maro’ slogan. This Kolkata, not Delhi. Such things will not be to tolerated here,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday

Sources in the Kolkata Police revealed that the accused identified as Pankaj Prasad, Dhruva Basu and Surendra Kumar Tewary have been booked under Sections 153 A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of race and religion), 505 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Later in the day a city court granted bail to Basu on the grounds of old age and ill health and remanded Prasad and Tewary to three days of police custody.

The ‘goli maro’ slogan was raised on Sunday when as group of BJP workers heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata came face to face with a group of agitators protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in central Kolkata. Although the situation became tensed swift intervention by Kolkata Police prevented any further escalation.