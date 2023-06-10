Three children drown in dam in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district

Three children, aged between 7 and 13, drowned while bathing in a dam in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Babhanikhand dam, about 210-km from capital Ranchi.

VIDEO | Three children, aged between 7 and 13, drowned while bathing in a dam in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tNFpXEhEpv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2023

Garhwa sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pramod Kumar Kesari said that the children reached the spot after getting informed about the incident.

“All three bodies have since been fished out from the dam and sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

He said that the children, were herding goats in the dam area.

"They decided to take a bath in the water body. The dam which is deep had undercurrents which the children could not handle and hence drowned,” he said.