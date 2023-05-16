3 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in WB

Three killed, four injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Bengal

An investigation is under way

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 16 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 16:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of Bengal, killed three people and injured four others on Tuesday, police said.

The impact of the explosion "was so tremendous" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said.

Also Read | One killed in blast at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Kerala

"Three people were killed and four others injured in the blast. It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Explosion
Explosions
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 