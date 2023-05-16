Three killed, four injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Bengal

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of Bengal, killed three people and injured four others on Tuesday, police said.
The impact of the explosion "was so tremendous" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said.
Also Read | One killed in blast at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Kerala
"Three people were killed and four others injured in the blast. It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," he added.
