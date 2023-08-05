3 killed in Bishnupur as Manipur violence continues

Three killed in Bishnupur as Manipur violence continues

The victims in Saturday's incident are believed to be Meiteis. 

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 05 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 10:13 ist
Scenes in Manipur's Bishnupur amid clashes. Credit: PTI Photo

Three persons were killed in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the wee hours of Saturday with the security forces suspecting insurgents belonging to the Kuki community were involved in the attack.

The incident took place in the Kwakta area in Bishnupur district, where a mob snatched nearly 300 weapons from an IRB camp on Thursday and there was a clash between security forces and Meitei women. 

The victims in Saturday's incident are believed to be Meiteis. 

Read | Before Manipur video went viral, there were attempts to delete it

Heavy firing between security forces and suspected Kuki armed miscreants took place following the killings. Sources said the three were killed with sharp weapons but an official confirmation is still awaited. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between sections of the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. 

Meanwhile, Manipur Cabinet recommended a special session of the Assembly on August 21 to discuss the situation. The decision came after the demand by the Opposition parties and local organizations.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

The craft of brewing

The craft of brewing

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

DH Toon | Lok Sabha passes Delhi ordinance bill

DH Toon | Lok Sabha passes Delhi ordinance bill

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

 