Three killed in Bishnupur as Manipur violence continues

Three persons were killed in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the wee hours of Saturday with the security forces suspecting insurgents belonging to the Kuki community were involved in the attack.

The incident took place in the Kwakta area in Bishnupur district, where a mob snatched nearly 300 weapons from an IRB camp on Thursday and there was a clash between security forces and Meitei women.

The victims in Saturday's incident are believed to be Meiteis.

Heavy firing between security forces and suspected Kuki armed miscreants took place following the killings. Sources said the three were killed with sharp weapons but an official confirmation is still awaited.

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between sections of the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3.

Meanwhile, Manipur Cabinet recommended a special session of the Assembly on August 21 to discuss the situation. The decision came after the demand by the Opposition parties and local organizations.