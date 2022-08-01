Three members of family killed as train engine hits their car in Assam

Three members of a family were killed when their vehicle was hit by a train engine at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam's Nagaon's district, police said on Monday. The trio were killed on the spot near the Puranigudam railway crossing when their car was hit on Sunday night by a train engine coming from Silghat in Nagaon district.

Police and railway officials rushed to the spot and the deceased have been identified.