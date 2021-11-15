Three militants neutralised by Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh, two nabbed in Manipur

Three suspected cadres of the insurgent group, NSCN (K), were gunned down by Assam Rifles personnel during an encounter on Monday near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

Defence sources told DH that a team of 6 Assam Rifles unit intercepted a group of militants who had abducted two persons fron Lahu village and were moving towards the international border. The militants were killed in the encounter that followed.

Three AK series rifles were recovered from the slain militants.

A large portion of Arunachal Pradesh's 520 kilometre border with Myanmar is still unfenced. This allows militants to use Arunachal Pradesh as a transit route to their hideouts in the jungles of Myanmar.

The encounter came two days after a Colonel of 46 Assam Rifles unit, Viplav Tripathi, his wife, son and four jawans of the paramilitary force were killed by PLA and Manipur Naga People's Front militants near the border with Myanmar in Churanchandpur district in Manipur.

A combing operation was launched along the entire stretch of Myanmar border in Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh in search of the militants. But security forces are yet to track down the militants who killed the seven individuals.

Hours after the ambush, Assam Rifles personnel based at Phundrei, and Manipur police, recovered 20 rounds of M79 greande launcher in Kakching in Manipur. On Sunday, Phundrei and Mantripukhuri-based battalions of Assam Rifles nabbed two suspected cadres of PLA and KCP in two separate operations in Thoubal and Imphal East district.

