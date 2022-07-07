Three TMC workers shot dead in Bengal

The police said the motive behind the murders was unclear and that the investigation was under way

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  Jul 07 2022
  updated: Jul 07 2022
Investigations are on to ascertain the reasons behind the murder. Credit: iStock Images

Three Trinamool Congress workers were shot dead in southern West Bengal on Thursday morning. The attack on Trinamool panchayat member Swapan Majhi, and two other booth-level party workers, occurred around 8.30 am at Canning in South 24 Parganas district.

Majhi and the other two were on their way to attend a local party meeting, when they were reportedly attacked and killed by unidentified persons, said local sources. Preliminary information revealed that the assailants obstructed their path and attacked the three.

The police said the motive behind the murders was unclear and that the investigation was under way to establish whether it was personal enmity or political rivalry.

On the political front, the two leading parties in the state—ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the opposition—pointed fingers at each other regarding the incident.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari blamed the government for an ineffective law and order situation.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress spokesperson, on the other hand, alleged that the party was being targeted. “To create an issue and disturbance if the political opponent has something to do with it…(it) is being looked into.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Facebook and expressed sorrow at the death of the three party workers.

