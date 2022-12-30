Tickets for Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat fly off shelves

Tickets for Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat fly off shelves; 'kosha mangso', fish fillet on menu

Only 37 EC tickets are available for January 2, while 46 are available for the next day

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 30 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 18:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With sparkling red reclining seats offering a 180-degree rotation, the Executive Class tickets of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, were sold out within hours after the bookings opened.

In fact, the Executive Class (EC) seats seem to have caught the fancy of the passengers, with a waitlist already prepared for January 1, the first day of the train's commercial run.

Only 37 EC tickets are available for January 2, while 46 are available for the next day.

For AC Chair Car, 367 seats out of a total of 903 are available for January 1, according to the IRCTC website.

A total of 69 seats are there in Executive Chair Car, while 903 are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking.

The train, the seventh such train so far, has a fare of Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car (CC) between Howrah and NJP. The Executive Chair Car ticket fare between the same destinations is Rs 2,825. The train will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

"The train is already a hit. The tickets are flying off the shelf and we are very happy about it," IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija told PTI.

She said the IRCTC has specially designed a menu, keeping the flavours of Bengal in mind.

The menu for the train includes puri (luchi) and chana, kosha mangsho (dry mutton or chicken), fish fillet and fish curry, sandesh, rosogolla and mishti doi (sweet curd).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Vande Bharat

What's Brewing

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

 