Tipra Motha forms panel to assess poll performance

Tipra Motha forms panel to assess Assembly poll performance

The Tipra Motha, a regional party floated in 2021, managed to clinch 13 seats of the 42 contested in the 60-member House

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:49 ist
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma. Credit: Twitter/@PradyotManikya

The Tipra Motha has constituted a five-member committee to assess its performance in the recent Tripura assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Friday.

The panel members include party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, besides Jagadish Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Rajeswar Debbarma and Buddhu Debbarma.

Also Read | Political parties should together discuss problems of Tripura's indigenous people: Tipra Motha chief

“The committee will assess the party’s performance in the polls, and make its recommendations within the next two months, to strengthen the unit at the grass-root level,” he said.

The Tipra Motha, a regional party floated in 2021, managed to clinch 13 seats of the 42 contested in the 60-member House.

The elected members of Tipra Motha are set to take oath as MLAs on Saturday. The BJP-IPFT alliance retained the state, bagging 33 seats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tipra Motha
Pradyot Deb Barma
India News
Tripura
Indian Politics
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

 