Tipra Motha says no alliance with national parties, seeks ties with IPFT for Tripura polls

Reiterating that there will be no alliance with any national party without a written assurance regarding its demand for Tipraland state, Pradyot Deb Barma, the chief of Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties in Tripura on Sunday hoped to fight the Assembly elections with IPFT, an ally of the BJP.

"Met the IPFT leadership yesterday and asked them to consider becoming one party. Time is short and I hope they do the right thing," Pradyot, the Royal scion, posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"There is a lot of rumour that Tipra Motha has agreed for an alliance with BJP. But let me make it clear again that be it BJP, CPIM or Congress, we will not form an alliance without a written assurance. We don't want to make the mistake IPFT did in 2018 when they joined hands with BJP based on assurance. We have to give a reply to our people. If required, we will fight alone, whether we win or lose the elections," Deb Barma said in a video posted on Facebook.

The video came a day after Motha chief met BJP leaders including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss BJP's proposal for an alliance to contest the Assembly elections on February 16.

Deb Barma recently reached out to IPFT, the ally in the BJP-led government with a request to merge or form an alliance to contest elections with the demand for a separate Tipraland state.

Tipra Motha came into being after the anti-CAA agitation in 2020 and defeated BJP, IPFT and other parties in the elections of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in March 2021.

There are at least 20 Assembly seats under the TTADC and Tipra Motha has been in power at the Council since then. Motha is planning to put up candidates in at least 40 to 45 constituencies (out of 60) in the Assembly elections.

The CPI(M) and Congress, which decided to form an alliance, also urged Tipra Motha to join hands and contest the elections together against BJP. But Deb Barma is firm on the statehood demand.

On Friday, when asked about the alliance in Tripura, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that BJP wants to fight the elections together with IPFT but the leaders in Tripura would take a call on whether the alliance will continue or not.