Tipra Motha worker dies in attack by miscreants

Tipra Motha worker dies after attack by miscreants in poll-bound Tripura

The incident came a day after a Congress rally came under attack in West Tripura district's Majlishpur Assembly constituency

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jan 19 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 44-year-old Tipra Motha worker died after being assaulted by "unknown miscreants" in poll-bound Tripura's Dhalai district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, the officer said. Pranajit Namasudra, along with his friend, was returning home in a four-wheeler on Wednesday evening, when the miscreants allegedly stopped his vehicle in Bamancherra area, dragged him out and assaulted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Binoy Kishore Debbarma told PTI over phone.

A police team, on being alerted, rushed to the spot and took Namasurdra to Kamalpur hospital, where doctors then referred him to Kulai district hospital, the ASP said.

"On being taken to Kulai health facility, Pranajit was declared brought dead around 11.30 pm," he said. Taking to Twitter, the regional outfit's supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed for peace.

"Please don't react or do anything. I am personally verifying what has happened! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election," he wrote.

The incident came a day after a Congress rally came under attack in West Tripura district's Majlishpur Assembly constituency. Ten party members, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, suffered injuries in the attack.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tipra land
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Election
Crime
Police
India News

What's Brewing

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

 