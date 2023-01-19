Tipra Motha worker dies after attack by miscreants in poll-bound Tripura

A 44-year-old Tipra Motha worker died after being assaulted by "unknown miscreants" in poll-bound Tripura's Dhalai district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, the officer said. Pranajit Namasudra, along with his friend, was returning home in a four-wheeler on Wednesday evening, when the miscreants allegedly stopped his vehicle in Bamancherra area, dragged him out and assaulted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Binoy Kishore Debbarma told PTI over phone.

A police team, on being alerted, rushed to the spot and took Namasurdra to Kamalpur hospital, where doctors then referred him to Kulai district hospital, the ASP said.

"On being taken to Kulai health facility, Pranajit was declared brought dead around 11.30 pm," he said. Taking to Twitter, the regional outfit's supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed for peace.

"Please don't react or do anything. I am personally verifying what has happened! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election," he wrote.

Please don't react or do anything . I am personally verifying what has happened ! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election . https://t.co/Iv80nMapVK — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) January 18, 2023

The incident came a day after a Congress rally came under attack in West Tripura district's Majlishpur Assembly constituency. Ten party members, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, suffered injuries in the attack.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.