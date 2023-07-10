TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Trinamool Congress announced six candidates, including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, and Saket Gokhale, for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
In a tweet on Monday morning, the party extended its heartfelt wishes to all the candidates.
We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of @derekobrienmp , @Dolasen7 , @Sukhendusekhar, @Samirul65556476 , @ChikPrakash , and @SaketGokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's…
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 10, 2023
More to follow..
