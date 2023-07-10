TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

In a tweet on Monday morning, the party extended its heartfelt wishes to all the candidates. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 11:08 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress announced six candidates, including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, and Saket Gokhale, for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the party extended its heartfelt wishes to all the candidates. 

More to follow..

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

 