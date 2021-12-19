TMC appoints ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as national vice-president

Pawan Varma appointed as TMC national vice-president

  Dec 19 2021
TMC founder Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) MP Pawan Varma as its national vice-president.

Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC.

He was also a former Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect,” the party said in a tweet.

