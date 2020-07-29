TMC, BJP brace for brace for digital face off in West Bengal

As conventional political activities such as public meetings and processions are still not possible with a spike in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP are bracing for a digital face off. They are focusing on virtual rallies, public outreach through social media what’s app groups and releasing campaign videos.

TMC has started to launch a series of videos on social media highlighting the state government’s achievements. However, the first of the one minute long videos launched on Sunday does not even mention the party neither does it shows its symbol.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien in the video refers to the statistics of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy to highlight how much the state has progressed in terms of eliminating unemployment. Avoiding any political rhetoric he says that while the national rate of unemployment was 11% in June West Bengal recorded an unemployment rate of only 6.5%. Although he referred to the unemployment rate in BJP ruled states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh but does not even mentions the saffron party.

The video series titled ‘Shoja Banglai Bolchi’ (I am speaking in simple Bengali) also seems to be aimed at capitalizing over the Bengali sentiment.

0’Brien concluded the video saying “I am saying all this in simple Bengali. Please think again. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

According to TMC sources, the video series has been given an “apolitical” appearance as it is aimed at drawing the support of common votes, those who are not involved with any political party mainly the youth.

BJP at a recent organizational meeting in Delhi has decided to train its workers in West Bengal at the state, district and village level. It has been decided that party workers in areas under every polling booths will form WhatsApp groups for exchange of information on activities of rival parties, strategy to counter them.

“ Any decision taken at the local level will be sent to the concerned leader in charge of the area for approval,” said a senior State BJP leader. The party has decided to focus more on social media campaign especially in rural areas of the state focusing on alleged political violence by TMC and achievements of the Centre.