TMC blames Centre for ‘misusing’ BSF after arrest of two personnel for alleged rape

In light of the arrest of two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for alleged rape, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeted the Centre for "misusing" BSF and central agencies

Two BSF personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — were arrested Friday for being involved in the alleged rape of a woman. The incident is said to have occurred when the woman was allegedly trying to cross over into Bangladesh. They have been suspended and handed over to the police.

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, “A homemaker was sexually assaulted by two BSF men & was threatened to not raise her voice. This is the horrific reality of BJP’s enhanced jurisdiction!...”

The incident has triggered a political backlash with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slamming the government. He said that while we (the party) "honour" the force, the central government’s "misuse" of the central forces or agencies is condemnable.

Ghosh revived the old argument that BSF’s jurisdiction has been extended up to 50 km from an earlier 15 km into the territory in the state. Despite the chief minister’s opposition, the Centre increased the jurisdiction, and “that is the result”, he said. “The capable jawans of BSF. Now (the) central government is using them as personal security guards of second-graded, third-graded, fourth-graded BJP leaders. So, (the) border security force has been transferred into BJP security force. This is the problem,” Ghosh said.

About the alleged scams, namely coal pilferage and illegal cattle smuggling, the party held the Centre responsible. The BSF is the force whose duty is to protect borders, he said, and security of mines is also the Centre’s responsibility. Ghosh mentioned that protecting borders is the responsibility of the BSF, instead its personnel have engaged in (a) heinous crime. The Trinamool will send a delegation to the region on Sunday.