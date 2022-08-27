TMC laments 'misuse' of BSF as personnel held for rape

TMC blames Centre for ‘misusing’ BSF after arrest of two personnel for alleged rape

Two BSF personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — were arrested Friday for being involved in the alleged rape of a woman

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 27 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 19:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In light of the arrest of two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for alleged rape, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeted the Centre for "misusing" BSF and central agencies

Two BSF personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — were arrested Friday for being involved in the alleged rape of a woman. The incident is said to have occurred when the woman was allegedly trying to cross over into Bangladesh. They have been suspended and handed over to the police.

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, “A homemaker was sexually assaulted by two BSF men & was threatened to not raise her voice. This is the horrific reality of BJP’s enhanced jurisdiction!...”

Also read: BSF personnel arrested on rape charges remanded to 7-day judicial custody

The incident has triggered a political backlash with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slamming the government. He said that while we (the party) "honour" the force, the central government’s "misuse" of the central forces or agencies is condemnable.

Ghosh revived the old argument that BSF’s jurisdiction has been extended up to 50 km from an earlier 15 km into the territory in the state. Despite the chief minister’s opposition, the Centre increased the jurisdiction, and “that is the result”, he said. “The capable jawans of BSF. Now (the) central government is using them as personal security guards of second-graded, third-graded, fourth-graded BJP leaders. So, (the) border security force has been transferred into BJP security force. This is the problem,” Ghosh said.

About the alleged scams, namely coal pilferage and illegal cattle smuggling, the party held the Centre responsible. The BSF is the force whose duty is to protect borders, he said, and security of mines is also the Centre’s responsibility. Ghosh mentioned that protecting borders is the responsibility of the BSF, instead its personnel have engaged in (a) heinous crime. The Trinamool will send a delegation to the region on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
BJP
BSF
rape
West Bengal

What's Brewing

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

 