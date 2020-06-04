WB: TMC-CPI(M) clash over quarantined people

TMC-CPI(M) clash over quarantined people in West Bengal

A clash took place between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) over keeping COVID-19 suspects in a quarantine centre at Ushti in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police sources said.

Twelve people were arrested and the coronavirus quarantine centre, set up at a school building, was damaged.

Local CPI(M) leaders alleged that those staying in the centre were not being properly looked after by the administration and it was contested by the TMC, leading to a clash.

When produced before a court in Diamond Harbour, the arrested people were remanded to four days police custody.

