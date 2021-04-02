TMC delegation led by Yashwant Sinha complains to EC of 'partisan behavior' by central forces

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lodged a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the central forces were acting in a partial manner in favour of the BJP during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. It also accused the central forces of "complete departure” from its duties under the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) under instructions of the Home Minister had acted in complete departure from it’s duty and responsibility to act impartially by (a) being a mute spectator to continual violence perpetrated by the BJP and its goons; (b) perpetrating violence and intimidating electors voting for All India Trinamool Congress; (c) inducing voters to vote in favour of the BJP,” stated TMC in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of (CEO) Bengal.

A TMC delegation led by party vice president and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Minister Subrata Mukherjee met the CEO Aariz Aftab. Following the meeting, Sinha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unduly influencing the election process by giving instructions from Delhi. He also said that the delegation has told the CEO that in several booths the central forces acted in a partial manner in the first two phases of the Assembly elections.

“We have also told the CEO that several times our party workers were attacked by the BJP and urged him to ensure that such things do not happen in the remaining six phases of the elections,” said Sinha.

Later in the day, the BJP lodged a complaint to the EC against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The saffron party alleged that she violated the model code of conduct by staying inside a polling booth for several hours.

After meeting the CEO, State BJP leader Sishir Bajoria alleged that the Chief Minister went to booth number VII and sat there for two hours to slow down the polling process as she was aware that the high voter turnout was indicative of her imminent defeat.

“She was aware that prohibitory orders under Section 144 was in force in the entire constituency but even then she violated them which jeopardised the polling process with a large gathering outside the booth,” he said. Bajoria was accompanied by BJP leader Tathagata Roy.