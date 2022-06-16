TMC delegation to meet EC over Tripura violence

TMC delegation to meet EC over Tripura violence

The Trinamool Congress, which has no electoral presence in the state, is contesting all the four seats and its candidates have started campaigning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 15:22 ist
The state is set to vote in bypolls to four assembly segments -- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar -- on June 23. Credit: PTI Photo

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will call on the Election Commission of India Thursday to submit a memorandum in connection with the recent incidents of violence in Tripura, the party said in a statement.

The state is set to vote in bypolls to four assembly segments -- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar -- on June 23.

The Trinamool Congress, which has no electoral presence in the state, is contesting all the four seats and its candidates have started campaigning.

Also Read: TMC releases 'chargesheets' against BJP in Tripura ahead of bypolls

The six-MP TMC delegation which will meet the ECI on Thursday comprises Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

"A six-MP delegation of AITC will visit the Election Commission of India today at 3.30 pm to submit a deputation in connection with the horrific violence in Tripura unleashed by BJP-sponsored goons," the party said in its statement.

The delegation will brief the media after the meeting.

The state has witnessed incidents of clashes and violence over the past few days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
TMC
Bypolls
Election Commission of India
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 