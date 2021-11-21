TMC delegation to reach Delhi on Sunday night to meet Shah on alleged police brutality in Tripura

A delegation of TMC MPs will reach Delhi on Sunday night to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of alleged police brutality in Tripura, party sources said.

The party has sought an appointment with Shah and the party leaders are scheduled to sit on a dharna from Monday morning.

"Gujarat model in Tripura. All India Trinamool Congress will never accept such fascist brutality. Trinamool MPs headed to Delhi. Now. Eyeball to eyeball," tweeted party MP Derek O' Brien.

The sources said the party delegation comprised of more than 15 members.

