TMC disappointed over central agencies probing cases in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress is disappointed with the central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED), probing West Bengal’s cases.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, Saturday spoke critically about central agencies probing for the slightest of reasons. He made oblique references to the BJP government at the Centre as he addressed a gathering of the party’s trade-wing at Haldia in south Bengal.

Banerjee alleged that ED tried to harass him by calling him to Delhi twice for questioning him in a probe. The development didn’t yield any political return and instead, the BJP lost two of its MPs to TMC.

He also claimed that around one per cent of people in the judicial system opt for CBI for investigations in the slightest circumstances while murder cases are stayed.

Over the last few months, several prominent investigations in the state have gone to the CBI. From the killings at Bogtui in Birbhum district to the probing of irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools, the CBI has many high-profile cases to crack in West Bengal. Several politicians, including high-ranking ones from the ruling TMC, are under the agency's scanner.

Mamata Banerjee's party has repeatedly alleged that BJP is misusing agencies for its political intent. Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee recently stated that the central agencies be made autonomous.