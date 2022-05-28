TMC disappointed over central agency probes in Bengal

TMC disappointed over central agencies probing cases in Bengal

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 28 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 21:00 ist
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress is disappointed with the central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED), probing West Bengal’s cases.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, Saturday spoke critically about central agencies probing for the slightest of reasons. He made oblique references to the BJP government at the Centre as he addressed a gathering of the party’s trade-wing at Haldia in south Bengal.

Banerjee alleged that ED tried to harass him by calling him to Delhi twice for questioning him in a probe. The development didn’t yield any political return and instead, the BJP lost two of its MPs to TMC.

He also claimed that around one per cent of people in the judicial system opt for CBI for investigations in the slightest circumstances while murder cases are stayed.

Over the last few months, several prominent investigations in the state have gone to the CBI. From the killings at Bogtui in Birbhum district to the probing of irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools, the CBI has many high-profile cases to crack in West Bengal. Several politicians, including high-ranking ones from the ruling TMC, are under the agency's scanner.

Mamata Banerjee's party has repeatedly alleged that BJP is misusing agencies for its political intent. Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee recently stated that the central agencies be made autonomous.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Abhishek Banerjee
India News
Indian Politics
CBI
West Bengal

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 