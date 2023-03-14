TMC expels functionaries post ED arrest in teacher recruitment scam

Days after two functionaries of TMC youth wing – Shantanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh -- were arrested for their alleged involvement in a teacher recruitment scam, the party on Tuesday expelled them.

In a joint press conference, senior TMC leaders and state ministers Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu asserted that the party has no connection with any scam.

"If someone misuses his party post to serve own interest, then it is for them to answer. The party has decided to expel Kuntal Ghosh and Shantanu Banerjee," Panja said.

Banerjee was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate and Ghosh in January.

In July last year, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in a school recruitment scam. The TMC had quickly shown him the door, removing him from the state cabinet and suspending him from the party.

Panja urged the courts to take cognizance of the involvement of other political parties in recruitment-related cases.

"We want to request the judiciary to ensure that the CBI-ED fucntion impartially rather than working on the instructions of one particular party and providing immunity to its corrupt leaders," she said.

Panja, the state industries and commerce minister, alleged that central agencies had only been targeting TMC leaders during their investigation, despite the involvement of leaders of other political parties.

"The TMC has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption. If our elected representatives, party members or their relatives are found involved in such activities, we taken action against them," she said.

Adding to the narrative, state education minister Bratya Basu said the party would clear its stance on Anubrata Mondal, arrested in a cattle smuggling case, and Manik Bhattacharya, held in school service recruitment scam, at an appropriate time.

"As many as 55 people have named a BJP leader, who was once with the TMC, and said that appointments were made as per the instructions of that leader. Why is the ED and the CBI not acting against him?" he maintained.

Unlike the case of Chatterjee, the TMC has so far stood by Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president.

Bhattacharya, a TMC legislator, is yet to face any action from the party.

Responding to TMC’s assertions, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the Mamata Banerjee-led party is trying to divert attention from the real problems.

"If it has any complaint, it should move court and prove it," he said.