TMC govt did nothing to uplift Muslims: Dilip Ghosh

TMC govt did nothing to uplift Muslims: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh said the TMC had been pursuing 'politics of appeasement', but the party did nothing to uplift the financial status of Muslims

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 21:24 ist
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said Muslims haven't received their dues under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, and it's time the minority community secures its rights.

Speaking at a public meeting in Howrah, Ghosh said the TMC had been pursuing "politics of appeasement", but the party did nothing to uplift the financial status of Muslims.

"If the TMC has so much love for the Muslims, why are they so poor? The Sachar Committee had said Muslims of Bengal are very poor," he stated.

Ghosh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture to provide food grains to all amid the COVID-19 pandemic was meant to benefit all, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

"In West Bengal, Muslims are saddled with police cases for various crimes such as cattle smuggling," the senior BJP leader said.

He alleged that foodgrains sent to West Bengal by the Centre have been siphoned off to Bangladesh.

"Today, Muslims in Bengal have realised (TMC's intentions) and are ready to secure their rights. If Hyderabad-based AIMIM wants to contest the assembly polls here, then why is Didi (Mamata Banerjee) unnerved? If the AIMIM wants to establish its presence here, it should..." the saffron party leader added.

Ghosh further asserted that the BJP will never walk the path of appeasement.

"If you all think that the BJP works for people, then vote for us," he said.

The state BJP chief also said that all those who want to join the saffron party would be accommodated.

"We need a large number of workers to build 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal)," he added.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's jibe that BJP leaders are "outsiders", Ghosh said there are numerous people from Bengal who are working outside the state.

"If these people are termed outsiders and driven out from their places of work, will Didi be able to provide jobs to them? Business entities owned by the Goenkas, Birlas and Jindals are providing jobs to thousands of people here, are they outsiders?" he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
West Bengal
TMC
Dilip Ghosh
COVID-19
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 