TMC govt in Bengal committed to upholding human rights: Mamata

The West Bengal CM took to Twitter on occasion of Human Rights Day

  Dec 10 2020
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 13:45 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that democracy was being bulldozed and voices muzzled in the country and vowed that her government was committed to upholding human rights.

Taking to Twitter, the CM, on the occasion of Human Rights Day, said her government has set up 19 human rights courts over the last nine-and-a-half years.

"Today is HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding human rights," she tweeted.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said that the human rights commission was set up in West Bengal in 1995 following her repeated protests and movements.

"The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and a half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal Human Rights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all," she added.

Human Rights Day is celebrated globally every year on December 10 to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on this day in 1948

