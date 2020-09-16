TMC govt only works for 30% population in West Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal works only in the interest of 30% minority population and is least bothered about the remaining 70% population in the state belonging to the majority community.

“The state government is concerned about only 30% of the population (belonging to the minority community) and doesn’t care about the remaining 70% population (Hindus),” said Vijayvargiya.

Alleging that BJP workers were stopped by the Kolkata Police from performing “tarpan” Vijayvargiya asked why the TMC government was “against Hinduism and its customs.”

“BJP workers were stopped by police from performing ‘shahin tarpan’ at Bagbazar Ghat (in North Kolkata) and had to perform it somewhere else (at Golabari ghat),” he said.

Vijayvargiya’s comments come after Kolkata Police stopped BJP workers from performing “sahid tarpan” for slain party workers citing the Covid-19 pandemic. As for the TMDC government’s decision to impose lockdown in the state on August 5, the day for ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram Mandir, Vijayvargiya accused the TMC government for creating hurdles for any event on Hinduism.

"When we come to power in Bengal next year we will work for the entire population and not just for a particular community," said Vijayvargiya.