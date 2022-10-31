TMC has scant regard for judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju

TMC has scant regard for judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju

He was responding to a reported statement of Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 15:12 ist
Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "usurping the rule of law" in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary.

He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.  

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju stresses on job protection along with environment

In the statement, she had claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people.

"Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges," Rijiju tweeted past midnight. 

He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' 

Also Read | Parties, rivals work towards amicability in West Bengal in festive spirit

"And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Kiren Rijiju
TMC 
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

 