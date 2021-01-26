TMC issues showcause notice its MLA after he alleges conspiracy by some party leaders

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its MLA from Uttarpara constituency Prabir Ghoshal after he alleged that a section of party leaders were conspiring to defeat him in the upcoming Assembly elections. Ghosh also resigned as the TMC spokesperson and core committee member of the party in Hooghly district. However, Ghosh said that he would not resign as an MLA.

According to TMC sources, Ghosh was asked in the show-cause notice to explain why he discussed internal matters of the party in public and warned not do such things in future.

“Good people are unable to work in the TMC. They are leaving the party one by one. I have raised my grievances several times to the party leadership including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but nothing has been done,” said Ghoshal.

“A section of party leaders are conspiring to defeat me in the Assembly elections. I have repeatedly raised the issue to the party leadership but to no avail,” he said.

He further alleged that even “dedicated and honest leaders” such as former Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee had to resign due to the current situation in the party. He also said that Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya who was recently expelled from the TMC was speaking for the betterment of the party and did not deserve to be expelled.

A former journalist, Ghoshal said that initially he was thinking of also resigning as an MLA but later changed his mind as it would cause severe inconvenience to the people in his constituency.

Reacting to his comments, TMC MP from Srerampur Kalyan Banerjee said “ he (Ghoshal) is saying such big things today only because Mamata Banerjee made him an MLA in 2016. He is a two-faced snake.”

Meanwhile, former Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee said that “no matter where I go I will contest from my current constituency Domjur as the people are with me.”