TMC launches own digital campaign for Independence Day

The Trinamool Congress Saturday launched a digital campaign ‘My Idea for India at 75’ where it has asked commoners to share their ideas for the country.

The three-day campaign coincides with the Centre's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to encourage common citizens to bring Tiranga home and hoist it as India celebrates 75 years of Independence. The tricolour is to be hoisted from August 13 to 15. The BJP leaders in West Bengal in various capacities hoisted Tiranga as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“Day One of the campaign talks about how the idea of patriotism has been eclipsed by a sense of false nationalism, and how hate is manufactured by divisive forces. With the campaign, AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) aims to instill a sense of national pride that does not involve the generation of hate, fear, and division,” an official communique shared by the party states, with a seemingly oblique reference made for its political opponent.

“The #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 campaign focuses on loving one’s country, rather than demeaning that of others. It also commemorates the freedom fighters whose ultimate act of patriotism and sacrifice, was towards the protection of our nations,” the statement read.

TMC leaders including party chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are actively posting on social media using the hashtag.

"India…Where diversity thrives despite differences. India… Where people of varied cultures and religions peacefully coexist. India… Where democratic values and people’s rights are upheld. Yes, this is our India!” the party chief mentioned as a part of her tweet. Party affiliates are also sharing a common logo in their display pictures on Twitter.

Many Trinamool leaders have talked about patriotism in their messages maintaining that they don’t have to prove the same. “We won’t let ‘them’ question our love for our nation. We won’t fall prey to ‘their’ nefarious agenda,” stated Indranil Sen, a minister in the state government.