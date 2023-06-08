ED questions TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife appears before ED

Sources revealed that Rujira had informed the agency about her upcoming visit to Dubai with her children, in advance, but there has been no subsequent response

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 23:50 ist
Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, was questioned at the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office in Kolkata for around four hours.

Banerjee, earlier this week, had been stopped from boarding a flight at the Kolkata airport. Handed over a summon, she was asked to appear at the ED office on Thursday. Banerjee entered the office complex at around 12:35 pm, and was seen leaving the building at around 4:20 pm.

Read | Can't attend to ED summons, busy with mass outreach campaign: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Sources add that (Rujira) Banerjee, had informed the agency about her upcoming visit to Dubai with her children, in advance, but there has been no subsequent response.

However, when she reached the airport, she was stopped with her minor children at the immigration and told that she cannot travel abroad. Instead, she was handed over the copy of the summon, directing her to appear at the agency’s city office on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when asked for a comment, refrained, and appreciating Rujira, said that she would speak for herself. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News
Abhishek Banerjee
TMC
Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

 