TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife appears before ED

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, was questioned at the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office in Kolkata for around four hours.

Banerjee, earlier this week, had been stopped from boarding a flight at the Kolkata airport. Handed over a summon, she was asked to appear at the ED office on Thursday. Banerjee entered the office complex at around 12:35 pm, and was seen leaving the building at around 4:20 pm.

Sources add that (Rujira) Banerjee, had informed the agency about her upcoming visit to Dubai with her children, in advance, but there has been no subsequent response.

However, when she reached the airport, she was stopped with her minor children at the immigration and told that she cannot travel abroad. Instead, she was handed over the copy of the summon, directing her to appear at the agency’s city office on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when asked for a comment, refrained, and appreciating Rujira, said that she would speak for herself.