TMC leader Mukul Roy's wife dies

TMC leader Mukul Roy's wife dies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled her death

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 07 2021, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 02:27 ist
TMC leader Mukul Roy. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna Roy died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, family sources said.

She died of cardiac arrest.

Krishna Roy was suffering from post-Covid complications for a long time. She was taken to Chennai from Kolkata sometime back. She is survived by her husband and son Subhrabgshu.

Her body will be brought to West Bengal on Wednesday, sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled her death. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, visited the MLA at his residence in the afternoon.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is known to be close to Krishna Roy, also paid a visit to the family in the evening. "Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Mrs. Krishna Roy. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback," the governor tweeted.

Mukul Roy recently returned to the TMC, his old party, thogh he had won the assembly election on BJP ticket.

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kolkata
TMC
West Bengal
Mukul Roy

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 