TMC leader Mukul Roy's wife dies

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna Roy died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, family sources said.

She died of cardiac arrest.

Krishna Roy was suffering from post-Covid complications for a long time. She was taken to Chennai from Kolkata sometime back. She is survived by her husband and son Subhrabgshu.

Her body will be brought to West Bengal on Wednesday, sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled her death. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, visited the MLA at his residence in the afternoon.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is known to be close to Krishna Roy, also paid a visit to the family in the evening. "Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Mrs. Krishna Roy. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback," the governor tweeted.

Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Mrs. Krishna Roy Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback. ॐ शांति ॐ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 6, 2021

Mukul Roy recently returned to the TMC, his old party, thogh he had won the assembly election on BJP ticket.

